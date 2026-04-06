For what has felt like the entire season, Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg has been playing catch up to college teammate Kon Knueppel in the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year award race. Knueppel has simply been the more consistent player from start to finish, and it helps that the Charlotte Hornets have turned things around and have at least qualified for the play-in tournament.

However, Flagg is making a late surge towards the top of the Rookie of the Year race. The Mavericks star has exploded for a total of 96 points over his past two games, as he followed up his 51-point night back on Friday in a loss to the Orlando Magic with a 45-point masterclass in a win over the depleted Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

After the Mavericks' win on Sunday, Flagg believes as though his incredible past two games have at least been some sort of a “statement” that he's made to strengthen his ROY case.

“I think it’s definitely some sort of statement. But it just goes back to what I said. I'm confident in myself and I know what I'm capable of. I just let the rest of the stuff figure itself out,” Flagg said, via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

Cooper Flagg humbly comments on the ROTY race after putting up 96 points in two game. “I think it’s definitely some sort of statement.” pic.twitter.com/AEftoQIPTD — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) April 6, 2026

Will voters reward Mavericks star Cooper Flagg's late surge?

Flagg is currently averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on the season on 47/30/82 shooting splits. Those are insane numbers especially for a rookie; Knueppel has worse counting stats all around, but he's been one of the best shooting rookies the league has ever seen and he's playing a huge role for a winning team in the Hornets.

One could argue that the silly season has contributed to Flagg's pop-offs over the past few games. But his incredible outings came against the Magic and Lakers — teams in the postseason picture. At the end of the day, regardless of who wins, there will undoubtedly be a disappointed party.