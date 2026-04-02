Recently, it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks were going big game hunting in an attempt to overhaul their front office, looking to poach a well-respected basketball mind from another organization around the league. Among the names reported were Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens and Minnesota Timberwolves' Tim Connelly, among others, although the reports were met with plenty of skepticism.

Recently, NBA insider Chris Haynes stopped by SiriusXM NBA Radio and gave a cryptic update on the state of those reports.

“One of those guys on the wish list, according to this text, would listen… Not Koby (Altman),” said Hayes, per SiriusXM NBA Radio on X, formerly Twitter.

As Haynes referenced, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman was also on the list of names that the Mavericks have interest in, as he has done a solid job of helping usher in the first true era of success in the post-LeBron James era, even if the team is still waiting for that to fully translate to a postseason setting.

Meanwhile, just about anyone would likely be an improvement over what the Mavericks had in Nico Harrison, the now-infamous general manager who inexplicably opted to trade star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around Anthony Davis, whom the team has already since moved on from.

Right now, priority number one for the Mavericks is constructing a viable roster around Cooper Flagg, whom the team lucked into drafting at last year's NBA lottery. Dallas is headed for a spot in the lottery once again this year and will hope for some more luck in what is expected to be a stacked 2025 NBA Draft class.

Perhaps the prospect of adding another blue-chip talent could be enough to move the needle for one of the names on the Mavericks' list.