The Dallas Mavericks are currently in hot pursuit of a new General Manager after the firing of Nico Harrison back in November 2025. The firing, largely handed out as a result of the backlash to the Luka Doncic trade, has also led to speculation about the future of head coach Jason Kidd, who has been in Dallas since June 2021.

However, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Dallas is looking to keep hold of Kidd past the season and are looking to hire a GM who can partner with the HC to continue building around the prodigy that is Cooper Flagg.

“League sources say that the Mavericks want Jason Kidd to continue to serve as prized rookie Cooper Flagg's coach and have to this point prioritized hiring a general manager who can partner with Kidd as well as provide a cogent vision for how the franchise builds around Flagg in the wake of the disastrous Luka Dončić-to-the-Lakers trade in February 2025,” the story read.

While suggestions have been made that Kidd might as well move to the front office, they have been repeatedly downplayed “by sources with knowledge of the Mavericks' thinking.” This aligns with Kidd’s multi-year contract extension in October. Kidd has led the Mavericks to a 140-106 regular-season record and previously helped them to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021 in addition to the NBA Finals in 2024.

While there have been consistent setbacks since then, especially due to Doncic’s departure, the Mavericks were handed a new lease of life when they won the draft lottery with only a 1.8% chance. Flagg, who has since settled in well in Dallas, therefore appears set to continue with Kidd as his coach.

As a result, the search for a new GM is likely to be influenced by how well the incoming executive can partner with Kidd to build on the current season. The Mavericks have been operating with co-interim leadership (Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley) and although both remain candidates for the permanent role, the search is expected to expand league-wide at the end of the season.