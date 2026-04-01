Recently, reports surfaced that the Dallas Mavericks were interested in bringing in a new face to lead their basketball operations, with names like Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics rising to the top of the list. The reports come amid what has been a tough 2025-26 season for the Mavericks, in which the team is headed to the NBA lottery for the second straight year, and will hope for similar luck.

Now, more information is coming to light on another name the Mavericks reportedly have interest in: Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

NBA insider Marc Stein pointed out Myers' connection to Mavericks executive Rick Welts, noting on his Substack that Myers “would naturally have Welts' strong backing after their successful years together with the Warriors.”

However, that doesn't mean it's necessarily likely to happen.

“Myers has already brushed away overtures from Phoenix, Atlanta and presumably other NBA teams since leaving the Warriors after the 2022-23 season. So longshot, once again, is probably underselling it,” Stein reported, also noting that “Myers currently holds an extremely lucrative job as president for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment that calls for him to provide high-level consulting for all of the pro sports franchises in the HBSE portfolio,” a portfolio that includes the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Myers played a pivotal role in constructing the Warriors' dynasty during the 2010s, but there's no guarantee that such success could be replicated in Dallas, especially considering that he would still have to answer to the team's ownership, which is widely considered to be among the most dysfunctional in the league.

Still, for a Mavericks team that is still reeling from the inexplicable trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the prospect of bringing in a basketball mind as well-respected as Myers would certainly be enticing, even if it seems to be only a pipe dream at the present moment.