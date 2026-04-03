The Dallas Mavericks could be without forward PJ Washington on Friday night, as he is listed as doubtful due to illness ahead of their matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Dallas (24-52) is set to open a two-game homestand against Orlando (40-36) at 8:30 p.m. ET while attempting to snap a two-game losing streak. Washington’s status remains uncertain after he was included on the team’s latest injury report Friday morning with an illness designation.

Washington last appeared in Dallas’ 100-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday. He recorded five points and five rebounds while shooting 2-for-6 from the field and 1-for-2 from beyond the arc across 27 minutes.

The 27-year-old, in his third season with Dallas, has been a consistent contributor when available. He is averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and one steal per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 32% from three-point range across 55 games, including 52 starts. He is also logging 31 minutes per contest.

Mavericks injuries pile up as PJ Washington’s status uncertain vs. Magic

Washington is one of several Mavericks players dealing with injuries. The team’s report also lists Marvin Bagley III as doubtful with a left shoulder impingement and Caleb Martin as doubtful due to a right plantar fascia strain. Kyrie Irving remains out following left knee surgery, while Dereck Lively II is sidelined with a right foot injury that also required surgery.

Additional roster notes include Moussa Cisse listed as questionable on a two-way assignment, while John Poulakidas and Tyler Smith are both listed as probable.

Dallas enters Friday’s contest coming off a 123-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, a result that extended its losing streak to two games. The Mavericks have struggled to find consistency late in the season and currently sit 13th in the Western Conference standings.

Orlando, meanwhile, continues to push for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference and presents a challenging matchup for a Dallas team dealing with multiple absences.

Washington’s availability could play a significant role in Dallas’ ability to compete, particularly given his production on both ends of the floor. His status will likely be monitored leading up to tipoff, but his current designation suggests he faces an uphill battle to be active Friday night.