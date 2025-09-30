DALLAS — Cooper Flagg was selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg, 18, is likely going to be the front-runner to win the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Award as well. While speaking to reporters at Media Day on Monday, the Duke basketball product made it clear that he wants to take home Rookie of the Year honors.

“I think there's always goals, obviously I would like to be Rookie of the Year, and those sort of individual goals,” Flagg said. “As a team, obviously, I just want a lot of success, a lot of wins. We obviously want to win a championship. So, that's a big thing… Just being myself. If I can stay true to who I am and what got me here I think that any of the personal goals and things like that will kind of work themselves out.”

Expectations for Cooper Flagg are extremely high without question. It's an interesting situation for Flagg in Dallas — a situation that is different from many other No. 1 overall picks.

Oftentimes, the No. 1 overall pick is selected to a rebuilding team. The Mavericks, however, won the NBA Draft Lottery despite entering it with only 1.8 percent odds of winning. As a result of winning the lottery, the Mavericks selected Flagg first overall — changing the future of the franchise.

Flagg will have to balance the adjustment of transitioning to the NBA while also helping the Mavericks compete for a playoff spot. Dallas features plenty of talent and this team could end up making a deep postseason run.

Cooper Flagg's primary goal is team-focused, as he wants to help the Mavs win their first championship since 2011. However, his Rookie of the Year goal will excite fans. If Flagg does win the award, it should only help Dallas' overall performance throughout the 2025-26 campaign.