Islam Makhachev has etched his name into the annals of UFC lore. The Dagestani powerhouse dominated Jack Della Maddalena on the ground en route to a unanimous decision victory at UFC 322 on Saturday night, becoming the eleventh double champion in UFC history while simultaneously tying Anderson Silva's legendary 16-fight UFC winning streak.

In front of a roaring Madison Square Garden crowd, Makhachev put on a masterclass in wrestling and control, dictating the pace of the entire five-round main event contest. The former lightweight champion showcased his signature wrestling dominance, maintaining an imposing 76 percent control rate in clinch and ground exchanges while landing all 4 takedown attempts. Della Maddalena, despite his athleticism and technical prowess on the feet, found himself unable to neutralize the grappling superiority that has defined Makhachev's career.

The scorecards read 50-45, 50-45, 50-45 in Makhachev's favor, a unanimous decision that reflected his complete control throughout the bout. While Della Maddalena attempted to maintain his striking output but it proved impossible against the relentless wrestling onslaught. Makhachev's calculated approach—mixing explosive takedowns with crisp striking combinations—showcased the well-rounded evolution of a fighter operating at his peak.

With this victory, Makhachev moves to 28-1 overall and now stands alongside an exclusive club of combat sports royalty. The accomplishment of becoming a double champion carries immense historical weight, but equally significant is the attainment of Anderson Silva's 16-fight UFC winning streak. The Brazilian legend's record has stood since 2012, and only Kamaru Usman had previously challenged it before falling to Leon Edwards' head kick in 2023.

Makhachev's ascension to double champion status solidifies his position among the greatest mixed martial artists of this generation. His wrestling-heavy, calculated approach proved too much for even a champion in Della Maddalena. As the UFC landscape recalibrates following this seismic shift in power, one thing remains crystal clear: Islam Makhachev has arrived on welterweight's grandest stage, and he has no intention of leaving anytime soon. History has been made at Madison Square Garden.