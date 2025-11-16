Shane Beamer is preparing for 2026 and beyond with the South Carolina Gamecocks following the team's 31-30 loss to the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

Going into the game, South Carolina had a 3-6 record. Bowl eligibility was still in reach as it required three straight wins to end the regular season. However, the loss ended the program's bid for a bowl game as they will have to regroup for next season.

Beamer reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Jordan Kaye. It was there where he revealed that he spoke to his players about returning to the Gamecocks for next season, which there happens to be a significant number of them.

“Shane Beamer said he's had a lot of good conversations with South Carolina players about returning to Columbia in 2026,” Kaye wrote.

“There's a lot of guys who love being Gamecocks,” Beamer said.

How Shane Beamer, South Carolina performed vs. Texas A&M

Shane Beamer will have disappointment towards South Carolina not being bowl eligible this year after losing to No. 3 Texas A&M. However, he can look forward to 2026 and beyond with plenty of optimism.

What's stunning is how the Gamecocks collapsed against the Aggies. Despite being on the road, South Carolina had a 30-3 lead at halftime, stunning many fans all over the country. Unfortunately, they ran out of gas as Texas A&M exploded with a 28-0 run in the second half to pull off the comeback win.

LaNorris Sellers showcased a solid performance at the center of the team's offense. He completed 15 passes out of 30 attempts for 246 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 12 carries for 28 yards on the ground.

The run game didn't have a major impact as Jawarn Howell led the way with just three rushes for 30 yards. Three players recorded three or more catches throughout the game. Nyck Harbor stood out with a stat line of three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Vandrevius Jacobs came next with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Jayden Sellers caught four passes for 48 yards.

The Gamecocks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Nov. 22 at 4:15 p.m. ET.