The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, which will be the team's first game since the All-Star Break. Unfortunately, the club will be without Cooper Flagg due to injury.

Reports indicate that the Mavericks have ruled out the 19-year-old rookie for Friday's contest, as he is still dealing with a mid-foot sprain, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Flagg will be considered day-to-day after the game against the Timberwolves.

“Mavericks coach Jason Kidd tells reporters in Minneapolis that Cooper Flagg (left mid-foot sprain) is out Friday against the Timberwolves and will be day-to-day thereafter. It will be Flagg's sixth missed game this season for 19-35 Dallas.”

Despite being ruled out, it appears Flagg could return sooner, rather than later. The Mavericks' star was seen jogging on the court, no longer wearing a boot on his left foot, per Christian Clark. That's a great sign for Flagg's health.

Cooper Flagg is out tomorrow. No longer wearing the boot and was running. Asked Jason Kidd if he’ll play on this road trip. Kidd said they’re taking it “day by day.” pic.twitter.com/CnI05UM7V2 — Christian Clark (@christianpclark) February 19, 2026

Cooper Flagg was first spotted wearing the boot while attending a Duke Blue Devils basketball game during the All-Star Break. Although having an injury is never ideal, it appears the break from the season was near-perfect timing for the former No. 1 overall pick. The Mavericks will likely continue monitoring Flagg in the coming days.

When healthy, Flagg has been as advertised. In his first season in the league, Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.2% from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the three-point line. He's also played in 49 of the Mavericks' available 54 games.