The Chicago Bears have always made the offensive line a priority under head coach Ben Johnson. In fact, Chicago went on a spending spree last offseason to upgrade their o-line after hiring Johnson. Chicago just re-signed another backup offensive lineman who played an important role during the playoffs in 2025.

The Bears have re-signed backup guard Jordan McFadden on a one-year contract, per Adam hoge of CHGO Bears.

McFadden started at left guard for the Bears during their divisional round matchup against the Rams in January. He was forced into action after Joe Thuney started at left tackle in relief of Ozzy Trapilo.

Chicago will maintain some depth on the interior of their offensive line by keeping McFadden for one more season. That is especially important considering some of the other developments around the Bears this offseason.

Bears center Drew Dalman shocked the NFL when he announced his retirement from the NFL on March 3rd. Dalman retired at the age of 27 after signing a three-year contract worth $42 million during the 2025 free agency cycle.

That immediately created a big need in the middle of Chicago's offensive line.

Article Continues Below

Fortunately, the Bears managed to plug the hole by trading for center Garrett Bradbury from the Patriots. Chicago sent a 2027 fifth-round pick to New England in exchange for Bradbury.

Chicago also signed a few other depth players on the o-line in addition to McFadden.

The Bears re-signed veteran left tackle Braxton Jones to a one-year contract. They also swiped tackle Jedrick Wills away from the Browns.

Chicago has some solid depth on the offensive line after making all of these moves. Still, it will be interesting to see if the Bears any additional offensive linemen over the next few months.