The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are taking on the No. 20 Clemson Tigers on Saturday in an important ACC matchup. With the NBA in the middle of the All-Star Break, Dallas Mavericks star rookie Cooper Flagg decided to attend the game and watch his former college team.

However, the 19-year-old phenom was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Flagg is dealing with a midfoot sprain, according to Dallas-based basketball reporter Grant Afseth. Cooper Flagg does not appear to be in pain as he walks up and daps it up with an individual upon arriving at the stadium in the clip shared by sports anchor Chase Justice of WYFF News 4.

“Cooper Flagg is currently wearing a boot while he recovers from a left midfoot sprain. The Dallas Mavericks play next on Feb. 20 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

Cooper Flagg in the building for this one 👀 pic.twitter.com/T4Q9U6htuN — Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) February 14, 2026

With the Mavericks taking on the Timberwolves on February 20, Flagg has less than a week to be ready for action. The former No. 1 pick sustained the injury on February 7 during Dallas' 138-125 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. If Cooper Flagg returns for the February 20 game against Minnesota, then that likely means he has a grade-one midfoot sprain, which is not considered a serious injury.

Despite playing as a small forward and power forward during his time at Duke, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has Flagg playing point guard. It's a decision that has thrown Cooper Flagg into the deep end and could fast-track his development in the NBA.

Through 49 games played so far this season, Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc. The Mavericks will likely monitor Cooper Flagg's left foot in the coming days before declaring his status for the Timberwolves game.