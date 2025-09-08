The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for the 2025-26 NBA season. From a roster standpoint, Dallas has added players such as Cooper Flagg and D'Angelo Russell this offseason. Additionally, the Mavs made a number of coaching moves. Jason Kidd will return as head coach, but who will be on Kidd's coaching staff during the upcoming campaign? The Mavericks officially announced the 2025-26 coaching staff on Monday.

The Mavericks announced the coaching staff for the upcoming season

Frank Vogel is now the associate head coach. Meanwhile, Eric Hughes, John Broghamer, and Keith Veney will return as coaches while Jay Triano, Phil Handy, Popeye Jones, Mike Penberthy, Jordan Sears and Dru Anthrop are set to join the team.

Vogel was a consultant with Dallas this past season. A former head coach in the NBA, he will now become the associate head coach for the Mavs. Vogel could play a big role alongside Kidd in 2025-26.

The Mavericks lost a number of coaches to different teams during the offseason — such as Jared Dudley and God Shammgod. However, Dallas did a respectable job of replacing the coaches.

The Mavs have high hopes for the 2025-26 campaign. Kyrie Irving is expected to be out until early 2026 as he recovers from ACL surgery, but Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington and 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg will do everything they can to help Dallas compete.

Making a deep playoff run in the talented Western Conference will prove to be a challenge. With that being said, Dallas will be a team worth keeping an eye on. When completely healthy, the Mavericks feature enough talent to arguably challenge any team in the league.

Jason Kidd and the coaching staff will look to help the team play at a competitive level throughout the season.