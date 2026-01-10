Devin Booker delivered the defining moment of the night in spectacular fashion. He threw down a ferocious poster slam over OG Anunoby during the Phoenix Suns’ 112-107 victory over the New York Knicks on January 9, 2026. The highlight came with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter. Booker attacked the lane, elevated over Anunoby, and finished with authority. It instantly ignited the home crowd.

The dunk punctuated another elite performance from the Suns star. He finished as the game’s leading scorer with 31 points, along with eight assists and four made three-pointers, sealing a key win for Phoenix.

The victory was emblematic of the Suns’ impressive 2025-26 campaign so far. Phoenix sits at 23-15 as of this writing. That's good for seventh in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. It's a result few predicted following the offseason departures of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Under first-year head coach Jordan Ott, the Suns have embraced a faster tempo and high-volume three-point attack built around Booker. Despite early injury concerns and questions about frontcourt defense, the revamped roster has posted a positive net rating. They have emerged as one of the league’s more surprising success stories.

At the center of it all is Booker. He has reasserted himself as the unquestioned face of the franchise. Through the first half of the season, he is averaging 25.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. He has carried a heavier offensive load with efficiency and poise. The poster dunk against Anunoby wasn’t just a highlight but a statement. Booker is playing with confidence, edge, and authority. The Suns’ unexpected rise has followed his lead.