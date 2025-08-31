PJ Washington became eligible to sign a four-year contract extension worth around $90 million with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Fans were hopeful that a deal would be announced as soon as the forward became eligible. Of course, there are many details to consider when it comes to such an important contract extension decision — and a deal has yet to be announced. So, are the Mavericks still looking to sign Washington to the contract extension?

People familiar with the situation have suggested that a contract extension remains likely. However, there is no official timeline for it to be announced. Additionally, the contract extension — although likely — is not guaranteed to come to fruition.

The Mavericks feature plenty of wing/frontcourt depth. With that being said, Washington has played an important role in Dallas ever since being traded to the Mavs during the 2023-24 NBA season. Washington's impact was impossible to ignore throughout the 2024 NBA Finals run. He also enjoyed one of his best overall seasons in the NBA in 2024-25 — despite the fact that he was limited to 57 games played due to injuries.

Article Continues Below

Washington impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Dallas seemingly wants to make the contract extension happen. Washington appears to be content playing in Dallas as well.

All of the signs indicate that PJ Washington and the Mavericks will end up agreeing to a contract extension. It remains to be seen what the final numbers will look like, but as mentioned, he is eligible to sign a deal worth around $90 million over four years. Four years is not seen as too much of a risk, as Washington is only 27 years old heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on contract extension news between Washington and the Mavs as they are made available.