The Dallas Mavericks signed guard D'Moi Hodge on Friday, the team announced. Dallas further boosts its guard depth with the signing, a move that comes just a day after it was reported that the Mavs and Dennis Smith Jr. agreed to a contract.

Hodge played with the Greek team Aris Thessaloniki during the 2024-25 campaign. In 2023-24, however, Hodge played with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract, appearing in seven NBA games. He was teammates with former Lakers and current Mavs players Anthony Davis, Max Christie and D'Angelo Russell during that span.

Hodge averaged 2.0 points per outing while recording 5.9 minutes per game during his seven contests in the NBA. Overall, he's played in 30 total G League games, averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per outing.

Hodge features legitimate two-way player potential at the NBA level. He's a quality defender who is no stranger to causing havoc on the defensive end of the floor. Hodge can defend opposing point or shooting guards.

Offensively, Hodge offers the ability to space the floor. His ceiling suggests he can become a reliable three-point shooter in the NBA.

This is a signing that will not receive much attention. It could prove to be an underrated move, though. Hodge may not feature superstar potential, but he could become a good player at the NBA level. He needs an opportunity, however.

Mavericks' training camp is right around the corner. There is plenty of competition on the roster, but D'Moi Hodge will try to impress Jason Kidd and the Mavs in hopes of earning a roster spot.

With Kyrie Irving likely out until early 2026, Dallas has addressed its guard questions by signing D'Angelo Russell, re-signing Dante Exum and bringing in Smith as previously mentioned. Regardless, Hodge could still end up making an impact at some point down the road.