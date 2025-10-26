The Dallas Mavericks will be without one of their centers for a third consecutive game on Sunday night. After initially being listed as doubtful to play due to a right ankle sprain, Daniel Gafford has been downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, according to the NBA injury report. Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum remain out as well, while Brandon Williams is listed as out due to personal reasons.

Gafford suffered the injury before the season. He has yet to make his regular season debut. An official timeline for a return has not been revealed.

Head coach Jason Kidd previously refused to rule Gafford out for the season opener. He's been listed as doubtful or questionable on each injury report so far during the regular season, but Gafford has not played in a game yet. The fact that he is not initially being listed as out on a consistent basis is seemingly an encouraging sign, but there is still uncertainty overall.

The Mavs could certainly use Gafford's help. Dallas is 0-2 so far to begin the 2025-26 campaign. It's been an extremely disappointing start to the year — and the struggles have unfortunately overshadowed Cooper Flagg's beginning to his career.

As far as the center position is concerned, Dereck Lively II has been starting with Anthony Davis at the four. AD has played the center role in smaller lineups while Dwight Powell has come off the bench at times. Gafford will likely play as Lively's backup once he returns from the injury.

The Mavericks will attempt to earn their first win of the season on Sunday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.