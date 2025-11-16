The Buffalo Bills are looking to pick up the pieces in Week 11 from a shocking upset loss against the Miami Dolphins a week ago. Just a week after beating the Kansas City Chiefs and looking like one of the best teams in the AFC, the Bills look as vulnerable as ever coming into a clash of 6-3 teams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bills will be without one of their top weapons for this game in wide receiver Keon Coleman, who is a surprise scratch for this contest. However, Coleman is not injured nor is he struggling on the field. Instead, the Bills are reportedly benching him for outside reasons, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“I’m told it’s not performance-based — Coleman actually had a strong week of practice — but the team wants to see more from him in other areas,” Schultz reported on X, formerly Twitter.

This isn't the first time that Coleman has had off-field issues with the Bills this season. He was benched for the first offensive series of Buffalo's Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots for disciplinary reasons, and had the same punishment once during the 2024 season for similar reasons.

Losing Coleman is a big deal for a Bills passing game that has been struggling recently, in large part because it cannot stretch defenses down the field. There is a lack of speed as a whole run the group, and losing the verticality of Coleman on the outside will make things feel that much more cramped for Josh Allen and company.

The Bills did sign former Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman before this game in an attempt to add some juice to the offense, and they elevated Gabe Davis from the practice squad as a big body that can somewhat fit the Coleman mold. However, the Florida State product will still be missed against a gettable Tampa Bay secondary.

Coleman is second on the team in targets so far this season with 49 and third in receiving yards with 330. His three receiving touchdowns are also tied for the second-highest on the team, so whatever is going on off the field is clearly big enough to warrant sitting one of the top weapons on the team.