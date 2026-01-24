The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will go head-to-head on Saturday night. While all eyes will be on Luka Doncic and his return to Dallas, there are also other storylines to monitor for this game. The Mavs continue to battle uncertainty, as Daniel Gafford and Ryan Nembhard are among the players listed on the injury report. So, are they playing tonight?

Gafford is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Nembhard is listed on the injury report as a G League two-way player.

Here's everything we know about their statuses for tonight's game vs. the Lakers.

Daniel Gafford, Ryan Nembhard's statuses vs. Lakers

Gafford and Nembhard are both listed as probable to play, per the NBA injury report.

The Mavericks have won four consecutive games heading into the matchup, but they are still in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. As for the Lakers, LA is fifth in the West.

When it comes to the question of if Daniel Gafford and Ryan Nembhard are playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is most likely.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have eight players listed on the injury report.

Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain): Probable

Ryan Nembhard (G League two-way): Probable

Moussa Cisse (illness): Questionable

Miles Kelly (G League two-way): Questionable

Anthony Davis (left finger sprain): Out

Dante Exum (right knee surgery): Out

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery): Out

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have two players on the injury report.