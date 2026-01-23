The Dallas Mavericks are still preparing to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night despite an incoming winter weather event expected to impact the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The game remains scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC at American Airlines Center. Dallas enters the matchup with a 19-26 record, while Los Angeles sits at 26-17.

ClutchPoints Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta reported Friday that the organization continues to monitor conditions while moving forward with plans to play.

“The Mavericks are still planning to play against the Lakers at 7:30 PM CT on Saturday night in Dallas. Updates will be provided as they are available. The Mavs are closely monitoring the weather conditions and will take necessary precautions to ensure a safe experience at the game,” Mistretta wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel given the incoming weather.”

Winter Storm Watch looms as Lakers, Mavericks prepare for Saturday matchup

Concerns stem from forecasts issued earlier in the week. Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that the National Weather Service placed the region under a Winter Storm Watch.

“The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth that could include snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Freezing precipitation is expected to begin Friday afternoon and could continue through Saturday night,” Curtis reported.

“Multiple airlines have issued advisories to prepare air travelers for the potential impact of the inclement weather.”

On the court, Dallas enters the contest riding a four-game winning streak. The Mavericks most recently defeated the Golden State Warriors 123-115 on Thursday night, continuing a stretch of improved play after a slow start to the season.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, looks to rebound after a 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The Lakers nearly erased a 26-point deficit before falling short late.

As of Friday afternoon, no changes to the schedule have been announced, though officials continue to track weather developments leading into Saturday night.