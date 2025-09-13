Hall of Fame forward and 2011 Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki welcomed the Dallas Mavericks’ 2025 first overall pick, Cooper Flagg. Ahead of Flagg’s highly anticipated NBA debut for the Mavericks, Nowitzki was seen embracing the top prospect. It’s the kind of connection that would get Mavs excited for the upcoming season.

In the video, Nowitzki and Flagg embrace one another before taking the time to chat, which was posted by the Mavericks’ X, formerly Twitter.

Flagg, perhaps the most excited rookie the Mavericks have drafted since selecting Dirk Nowitzki ninth overall in the 1998 NBA Draft, has generated substantial buzz with potential as the association’s newest generational talent. Joining a team perceived as having enough talent to compete for a championship, Flagg could be the difference for some between a deep playoff run and reaching the NBA Finals.

Cooper joins All-Star Anthony Davis, veterans Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and D’Angelo Russell, with a strong supporting cast of young players, including Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington.

Matt Barnes reveals what stands out about Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg

Article Continues Below

Former NBA forward and podcast host Matt Barnes watched Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg before the prospect played his one-and-done season at Duke. Barnes says Flagg’s effort and energy stood out most, and is excited to see how it will translate in the NBA.

Barnes addressed what he sees in Flagg in an interview with DLLS Mavs.

“I absolutely love Cooper Flagg. I coach my kids in AAU, so I got to see him for one season, and what stood out to me the most was his effort and energy,” Barnes said. “I came from an era where effort was necessary, and he has one of the best efforts I’ve seen on both sides of the ball.

“What excites me most is his defensive prowess. He can be someone in today’s NBA who can guard any position. On offense, he is freakishly athletic and continues to improve his jumper. I am really excited for his future.”

"This team is a LOADED team." All The Smoke's Matt Barnes says that, if healthy, the Mavericks are good enough to represent the West in the NBA Finals@KevinGraySports | @allthesmokeprod | #CaneloCrawford | @netflix | @DLLS_Sports pic.twitter.com/fQIjtwu6gj — DLLS Mavs (@DLLS_Mavs) September 12, 2025

Without the pressure of having to be the Mavericks’ top option, Flagg can adapt to his new surroundings amid the presence of veterans and NBA champions, such as Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis.