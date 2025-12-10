Without Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers have collapsed into one of the bleakest stories in the league, and every update on his injury return now feels like lifeline more than headline. They sit at 6–18, stranded at No. 14 in the Eastern Conference, eliminated from the NBA Cup, and stripped of the rhythm that once made them dangerous. Their offense slowed and their spacing shrank. Moreover, their confidence faded under the weight of every loss. The Pacers needed hope. Any hope.

This week, the Pacers finally got one.

Tyrese Haliburton: "Hopefully the goal is by the end of the month that I can start playing one-on-one" 👀 pic.twitter.com/9BfGM1dz5Q — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 10, 2025

Speaking on the Nightcap podcast, Haliburton delivered the first meaningful spark of his rehab. “Hopefully the goal is by the end of the month that I can start playing one-on-one,” he said, a sentence that immediately lifted a Pacers fan base starving for direction after the Achilles tear he suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He continued, “I’m in a good space. Yesterday was 6 months for me, so we’re getting there and things have been going really well.” For the first time in months, the Tyrese Haliburton's injury return timeline didn’t feel distant. It felt alive.

His voice carried clarity. It carried control. And after watching the Thunder win the Finals while their own franchise star faced surgery and silence, Pacers fans finally heard the sound they had been waiting for: progress.

A Needed Turning Point for the Pacers

The Pacers' identity has always depended on their All-star's pace and vision. When he plays, Indiana believes. When he sits, everything tightens. That is why even a small step, like beginning one-on-one work, feels massive for a franchise drowning in setbacks. His return would not erase the start. But it would give the team structure again. It would restore their pulse.

And if Tyrese Haliburton reaches his next milestone by month’s end, how quickly could he flip the Pacers' season the moment he steps back under the lights?