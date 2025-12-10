Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Review Scores are starting to surface, but what do critics think of the game? The latest entry in the Prime series is the first since Corruption released on the Wii back in 2007. Of course, Nintendo has since re-released the first Prime game on the Switch, but Beyond marks a brand new entry in the series. How does it feel compared to the originals, and is it worth your time and money?

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Review Scores – 80 on Metacritic



As of December 10th, 2025, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond currently has an aggregated score of 80 on Metacritic for Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 based on 86 total reviews. The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2.

PC Magazine gave the game a 5/5, calling it the “best single-player shooter in years and a triumph for gaming's coolest heroine”. They enjoyed the graphics and gunplay while also praising its unique locations. Furthermore, the reviewer liked the implementation of Samus' new abilities like her Psychic powers and more. Their only con had to do with the “stock supporting characters”.

Nintendo Life gave the game a 9/10, saying that it “manages to replicate that magical sense of discovery from the GameCube original while pushing the series in some incredible new directions”. Despite some of the criticism it received online, the reviewer enjoyed riding around in Vi-O-la, Samus' new motorbike. However, like other reviewers, they didn't care much for Myles' constant dialogue.

Forbes gave the game a 9/10. Overall, they believe Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is “worth the wait.” They praised the game's visuals, especially performance mode, which runs the game at 1080p at 120fps. However, they felt that the desert and bike sections felt like “an unnecessary addition” to the game. But they also enjoyed the new psychic abilities.

Game Informer gave Metroid Prime 4 an 8.75 review score. They enjoyed exploring the planet Viewros. Furthermore, they liked riding around with Vi-O-la, but not without mentioning the required amount of grinding that comes with it. However, they felt that the game's ending was “underwhelming, and the story lead-up isn't particularly compelling either.” But their cons were overshadowed by a fun world to explore.

GameSpot gave the game an 8/10, saying it's “uneven and messy in some respects, but at its best it meets or exceeds the best moments thee series has to offer”. The reviewer enjoyed the game's world, atmosphere, and boss battles. Furthermore, they enjoyed the story of the Lamorn and the overall plot. But speaking of the plot, they felt the Federation characters weren't interesting. Lastly, while they enjoyed riding Vi-O-la, they found the driving in between missions “tedious”.

IGN gave Metroid Prime 4 beyond an 8/10 review score. They called it “an excellent, if relatively uneven, revival that reaches heights worthy of the Metroid name in its best moments”. The reviewer enjoyed the isolation and atmosphere offered when Samus is alone. However, they did note that the desert sections “goes to great lengths to ensure you spend multiple hours riding across this drab desert just to reach the credits”. Overall, they feel like the game is at its best when it feels tries to emulate the feelings of the original trilogy.

The Guardian gave the game a 4/5. While they enjoyed the game for the most part, they noted that “some of the new material doesn't hit but the classic stuff is still just as great as ever”. They enjoyed the game's similar experience to the originals regardless of how “slow, laborious, and sometimes annoying” it can be.

Destructoid gave Metroid Prime a 7.5/10 Review Score. They noted that the game “for the most part” was worth the wait. They enjoyed the game's visuals on Switch 2, and noted the good balance of combat, cycling, and scanning to keep everything fresh. However, the combat outside of boss battles felt “lacking” and “relatively easy”, while the open world map felt more like an “empty desert”. While they did like the game, they feel like it “could have been so much more”.

GamesRadar+ gave Metroid Prime 4 a 3.5/5 Review Score. They feel the game's levels are “triumphant, delivering immersive first-person exploration like nothing else in the genre”. However, they felt like the overworld was “bloated” and “empty” while noting the psychic powers felt “clunky”. Nevertheless, they enjoyed the game's atmospheres and visuals on Switch 2.

Article Continues Below

VGC gave the game a 3/5, saying it feels like a “game stuck between two worlds”. They enjoy the gameplay, atmosphere, and boss battles. However, they did not like the NPC characters, as well as the “weak story”. Furthermore, the game's new ideas don't feel as memorable as older Metroid titles like Prime Remastered. They ended their review saying it was “tough to recommend to newcomers over Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime Remastered.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Review Score Roundup – Is Metroid Prime 4 worth it?

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond seems like a solid addition to the series, especially for fans who have been waiting so long.

The gameplay and exploration all seem to stick with the series' roots, with many new features fitting in. The new psychic abilities create opportunities for elaborate puzzles in a mostly breathtaking world full of beautiful areas.

It's also one of the most visually impressive games on The Nintendo Switch (excluding the desert locations). Each area brings its own unique charm, not to mention hazards, enemies, and puzzles. So the game offers a lot of variety, and encourages the player to backtrack through those locations with more power ups.

However, it seems like Open World Motorbike sections with Vi-O-la weren't a hit with everyone. These sections did not offer much beyond searching for items and fighting enemies as you reach your next destination. While Vi-O-la is a cool concept, it's execution probably could've been done better.

Furthermore, the Companions also seem to be a bit much, especially in a series centered around isolation and minimal dialogue. Personally, I think if they wanted to add dialogue, then it should be similar to Prime 3: Corruption, or Metroid Dread. Some of the “MCU”-style dialogue doesn't fit with the game's atmospheric theme.

But those issues weren't enough for critics to enjoy the game. I think that much is safe to say for general fans of Metroid. The gameplay, exploration, and story are all pros that outweigh the cons.

So again, if you're a fan of the series, you'll likely enjoy what's offered. It also makes for a great Christmas gift!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.