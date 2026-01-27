The Dallas Mavericks are honoring one of their best players of all-time on Thursday. Dallas is retiring the jersey of Mark Aguirre. There are several Mavericks stars expected to attend the retirement ceremony, including NBA champion Dirk Nowitzki.

“Mavs say scheduled attendees for Mark Aguirre’s Thursday night jersey retirement include fellow jersey retirees Dirk Nowitzki, Ro Blackman and Derek Harper, along with Pistons great and lifelong Aguirre friend Isiah Thomas,” Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Nowitzki is arguably the greatest player to ever play for Dallas. He won an NBA championship with the club over LeBron James and the Miami Heat back in 2011. He was named the NBA Finals MVP that year.

Aguirre's time with Dallas came years before that. He played for the Mavericks from 1981-1989, before leaving to play for the Detroit Pistons. He won two NBA championships with the Pistons.

Aguirre was selected first overall by Dallas in the 1981 NBA Draft. He played his college basketball at DePaul.

Mark Aguirre was one of the greatest Mavericks players

Aguirre may not have the name recognition of Nowitzki, but he was an outstanding player in Dallas. Even though he didn't win a championship there, he averaged double figures in scoring every season. He finished his NBA career averaging 20 points a game.

Aguirre was named an All-Star three times during his time with the Mavericks. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers during his NBA career, which ended after the 1993-94 season.

After leaving the NBA as a player, he then worked in the league as a coach. Aguirre spent time as an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Mavericks fans are surely to happy to hear that Nowitzki and others will be there to support Aguirre on Thursday. Dallas plays the Charlotte Hornets that night. The Mavericks have a 19-27 record this season.