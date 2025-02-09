One of the most important people working for the Dallas Mavericks is refuting rumors the franchise is moving. Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont says the team isn't moving to Las Vegas, per The Dallas Morning News.

“The Dallas Mavericks are not moving to Las Vegas,” team governor Patrick Dumont said. “There is no question in that. That is the answer, unequivocally. The Dallas Mavericks are the Dallas Mavericks and they will be in Dallas.”

Dumont is one of the owners of the team, along with the Adelson family. The Mavericks have come under intense scrutiny in recent days, after the franchise traded star player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. In return, the Mavs picked up veteran big man Anthony Davis.

The Dumonts have ties to the Las Vegas area. It's one of the reasons why there's scuttlebutt about a possible move.

“I’m not sure where this is coming from. I appreciate people asking. Our family happens to live in Las Vegas, but we have investments all over the world,” Dumont added. “And the Dallas Mavericks is the team we bought. We had options to buy other teams in the past, but Dallas was the city that we wanted to be in, and that’s where it’s going to be.”

The Mavericks are 28-25 on the season.

Mavericks fans aren't pleased with the Luka Doncic trade

Dallas sent shockwaves through the NBA with the stunning Doncic-Davis trade. Doncic admitted he was taken by surprise when the Mavericks let him go.

The fallout from the trade has been bitter. Mavericks fans protested outside the team arena, and many in the media also criticized the decision. Former majority owner Mark Cuban seemed baffled by the decision.

“We're not outside, so the only way we know about the protests is from you guys,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said, per ESPN. “We play the game inside. We're not playing the protests, we're not outside playing. The protest has nothing to do with the game. The protestors have a right to do that and we understand where that's coming from. But the game is about basketball, and we played at a high level against a very talented team in Houston.”

Governor Dumont says the franchise remains committed to winning.

“All of our actions, everything that we do, is about improving our team with a goal to win championships,” he added.

The Mavericks will now need Davis to produce at a high level, and help the club win some games. He left a game on Saturday due to an injury, but looked good when he was on the floor. Davis finished the game against the Houston Rockets with a double-double. He posted 26 points and 16 rebounds.

Dallas next plays Sacramento on Monday night.