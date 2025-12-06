Justin Herbert suffered a fractured left hand in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-14 Week 13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was forced to undergo surgery, but has managed to be a limited participant in practice throughout the week leading up to the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the game just days away, it appears the 27-year-old quarterback has finally been given an official status. On Saturday, the Chargers ruled Justin Herbert questionable for Week 14. Running backs Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins, along with defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, were also ruled questionable.

“Philadelphia-Los Angeles game status

QUESTIONABLE — Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins, Justin Herbert, Otito Ogbonnia

OUT — Tucker Fisk”

Herbert was a limited participant in the Chargers' practices on Thursday and Friday. Saturday's injury report has not yet been released as of this publishing. Regardless, it appears the 2020 Rookie of the Year is progressing nicely from his hand injury.

Since coming back from surgery, Justin Herbert was spotted at practice wearing a unique cast over his left hand. It was shaped in a way that allowed him to still grip the ball accordingly, and he actually looked pretty comfortable with it. The cast is specifically designed for protective wear. If he does play on Monday against the Eagles, it is unknown if the former first-round pick would wear the cast during the game.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.