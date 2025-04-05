The Dallas Mavericks have had quite the poor injury luck over the past month or so, and this continued on Friday night in their 114-91 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Not only were they without Anthony Davis on the night, they also lost Klay Thompson to an illness after the veteran shooting guard played in just 13 minutes. And then to end the night, the Mavs lost Jaden Hardy to what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

Hardy had to be helped off the court, and with 2:13 remaining on the court, this was the very last thing that the Mavericks needed as they soldier on in their quest to secure their spot in the play-in tournament. Considering the way that Hardy was limping, the Mavericks may have to brace for their immediate future without the 22-year-old guard, who finished the night with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Mavs guard Jaden Hardy had to be helped off the floor after suffering an apparent leg injury. Hope he’s okay 🙏🏽 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/3izbGNI4ws — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mavericks' guard depth has been decimated over the past few months; in addition to the Luka Doncic trade, the Mavs also lost Kyrie Irving to a season-ending knee injury, pressing Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie into bigger roles. But with Hardy having injured his ankle, the bulk of the shot-creation duties will fall on the shoulders of Dinwiddie, with Naji Marshall also set to take on a bigger ballhandling role.

Not too long ago, the Mavericks were facing the possibility of not having enough players for a single game. That is not going to happen now that the Mavs have gotten back most of their key contributors from injury. But with the postseason looming, the Mavericks will have to deal with another unforeseen setback in a season that's already been filled with them.

Who do the Mavericks turn to for offense amid injury woes?

Scoring the basketball is going to be a chore for the Mavericks, and this was especially the case on Friday night as they faced the league's second-best defense in the Clippers. With Jaden Hardy dealing with an ankle injury and Klay Thompson navigating an illness, the Mavericks will have to get Anthony Davis back in the lineup as soon as possible, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall will have to step up.

There is no rest for the weary, however; the Mavs will be facing the Clippers yet again tomorrow night on the second of a back-to-back set. At the moment, it's unlikely that Hardy suits up for that contest.