With the Dallas Mavericks preparing for the season, head coach Jason Kidd also plays a huge part. As Kidd has assembled a new Mavericks coaching staff for the season, the former player also has his hands in other areas, like joining an ownership group for a Premier League soccer team.

Being with Everton, he attended his first game on Saturday since joining the ownership group, as he posted pictures of himself at the event on social media.

“What a thrill to be at [Everton Stadium] today to watch [Everton] battle Aston Villa!” Kidd wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Thank you to Angus Kinnear and Rishi Majithia for the presentation.”

Mavericks' Jason Kidd on his excitement for joining Everton

This isn't too rare a sight, as the Mavericks head coach has been seen supporting other teams like the Dallas Wings on top of getting his own unit to a championship standard. The news of Kidd joining the ownership group for Everton broke on April 24, when he spoke about his excitement.

“I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment,” Kidd said, via ESPN. “With a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board.”

Executive chairman for the team, Marc Watts, called Kidd an “incredible resource” for Everton.

“As one of the NBA's greatest players and now a successful coach, his knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton,” Watts said. “He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans and will bring a deeper understanding of high performance as we collectively strive to build a brighter future.”

At any rate, Kidd looks to improve Dallas after recording a 39-43 record, which put them 10th in the Western Conference as they start the upcoming season on Oct. 22, against the San Antonio Spurs.