The Chicago Bears are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in a home playoff game on Saturday. However, some injury woes have caused concern about the club heading into the Wild Card round. But the team got some good news regarding wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore in the latest injury report.

Odunze and Moore are both officially off the injury report and will play against the Packers on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Quarterback Caleb Williams will have two of his top pass options available in his first career playoff game.

“Lots of good news on the Bears injury report, as WRs Rome Odunze (foot) and D.J. Moore (knee) are both off the report and good to go. DB Kyler Gordon is questionable, but a full participant and likely to be activated.”

Rome Odunze missed five games this season due to the foot injury. However, the 23-year-old was a favorite target for Williams when he was healthy and on the field. Odunze ended the 2025-26 regular season with 44 receptions, 661 yards, and six touchdowns (career-high). The former first-round pick was on pace to record career highs in each of those categories, but was unable to achieve that goal due to missing several games.

As for DJ Moore, the eight-year veteran had arguably the worst season of his career. Despite playing in all 17 games, Moore only managed to record 50 receptions (career-low), 682 yards (career-low), and six touchdowns. He seemed to take a step back in production with the Bears utilizing a more balanced approach offensively, as Williams targeted numerous players frequently.

Regardless, both wideouts will be available for Chicago on Saturday when the Bears take on the Packers. It marks the first home postseason game for the franchise since the 2020 NFL Playoffs.