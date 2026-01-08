It's been a difficult season for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White. He has had to endure a calf injury both at the beginning of the year and towards the end of December.

On Wednesday, he did not play during the Bulls' matchup against the Detroit Pistons, in which Chicago lost 108-93. However, White was removed from the NBA Injury Report before the Bulls take on the Miami Heat at home on Thursday.

However, the Bulls will still be without Josh Giddey, who is battling a hamstring injury. Also, Jalen Smith is out with a concussion, and Zach Collis is out with a toe injury.

On Monday, White made an early return against the Boston Celtics. Altogether, he scored five points and played in 25 minutes. Chicago went on to lose 115-101.

Heading into Thursday, Chicago is 17-20. Meanwhile, White is averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. At the same time, White is under siege about trade rumors. He is in the final year of his three-year $36 million contract, which he signed with Chicago in 2023.

At the end of the season, White is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. On Saturday, Chicago will be back at home to take on the Dallas Mavericks.

So far, the Bulls have had to endure an injury-riddled season. Some of their key players have at some point in time found themselves on the injured list.

White was drafted by Chicago in 2019 as the 7th overall pick out of the University of North Carolina. Last year, he averaged a career high of 20.4 points per game.