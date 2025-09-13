Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki offered his assessment of the franchise’s chances ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. Speaking at the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation 7th Annual Tennis Classic on Saturday, the Hall of Famer stressed that the team’s success will ultimately depend on its ability to stay healthy.

In a video shared by Abby Jones of DLLS Sports, Nowitzki described the Mavericks as a team with considerable depth.

“I think they’re pretty stacked. I’ve been saying the last few weeks – to me, it all depends on health. When is Kyrie [Irving] coming back? Is he going to be 100% when he comes back? Is AD going to stay healthy? We know [Dereck] Lively has missed some action in the last few years. But if they stay healthy, I think that’s a very deep team – at least two guys per position that can play multiple ways with Cooper’s versatility on the wing. Obviously we heard J-Kidd talk about maybe playing him at some guard while Kyrie is out so I think there’s a lot of lineups he can go with. The front line is stacked – it should be really good defensively with that length that they have, the athleticism.”

Nowitzki emphasized the importance of durability across the roster, particularly given the questions surrounding the health of key players. Irving is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last March, while Anthony Davis, acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the February trade for Luka Doncic, will aim to avoid the injuries that have plagued him throughout his career. Lively has also missed time in recent years, leaving availability as a primary concern heading into training camp.

“If they stay healthy, they’re a deep team with at least two guys at every position.” Dirk Nowitzki speaks on his expectations of the 2025-26 Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/OtmqhyVI9K — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) September 13, 2025

Dirk Nowitzki points to Mavericks’ depth and health as keys for 2025-26 season

The Mavericks, however, appear well equipped to handle challenges with a roster that blends star power and versatility. Rookie Cooper Flagg, who head coach Jason Kidd has suggested could play multiple positions, provides an additional layer of lineup flexibility. Alongside Davis, Lively, and P.J. Washington, Dallas projects to be one of the longest and most athletic defensive frontcourts in the Western Conference.

Nowitzki concluded his remarks by repeating his belief that health will determine the season’s outcome.

“To me, it’s all about health and if they’re healthy they could have a good year in the West,” Nowitzki said. “The West is tough as we know but if they’re healthy it’s going to be a great season for them.”

The Mavericks enter the new campaign after falling short of the 2025 playoffs, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second Play-In Tournament game. Still, expectations remain high with Davis anchoring the front line and Irving working toward his return. Flagg’s versatility on the wing and the continued development of Lively and Washington add further optimism to the team’s outlook.

Dallas will open its 2025-26 season at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 22, a nationally televised matchup on ESPN. For a franchise still adjusting to the absence of Doncic, Nowitzki’s endorsement serves as a reminder that health and depth may be the defining factors in the Mavericks’ pursuit of contention.