Nike and Jordan Brand continue to push the envelope with their 2026 release calendar, bringing back an unprecedented number of retro releases and fan-favorites from the last 30 years. With the Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” returning just a few days ago, reports already indicate some pending releases for 2027, namely in the form of the Air Jordan 12 “Obsidian” returning once again.

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The Air Jordan 12 is particularly significant for being worn by Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls' 1996-97 Championship run and en route to another NBA Finals MVP with his iconic performances against the Utah Jazz.

The Jordan 12 last returned with the “Taxi” release, parlaying into this upcoming release of the “Obsidian” colorway from 1997 to celebrate the silhouette's 30th anniversary next spring. The pair was last retroed in 2012 for the 15-year return, offering a similar cadence for this long-awaited return in 2027.

Air Jordan 12 “Obsidian” (2027)

BREAKING: “Obsidian” Air Jordan 12 OG is currently expected to RETURN early 2027! 👀🌊 pic.twitter.com/fEewddrrb6 — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) March 6, 2026

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Air Jordan 12 “Obsidian” Returns for 30th Anniversary 🌊 pic.twitter.com/QZk0b9NCNE — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) March 9, 2026

The 2027 retro is expected to return in OG tooling with updated materials throughout. In recent years, Nike has made a concerted effort to return original silhouettes to modern releases and this drop should be no different. The 12 will return in its classic Obsidian/White-French Blue-University Blue ensemble to reflect the 1997 and 2012 releases.

The upper will feature obsidian blue stitched leather throughout, feeding into a white mudguard, midsole, and outsole. We see the neutral grey Air Jordan streak along the midfoot, accenting the rest of the sockliner and back heel featuring the differing shades of blue. The laces will come in white as the shoes are finished with silver hooks along the top eyelets.

There's no word on an official release from Nike, but multiple reports indicate the Air Jordan 12 “Obsidian” will arrive sometime during the spring season of 2027. Expected a formal release on Nike SNKRS app and select Air Jordan retailers, coming in at the standard $215 retro retail tag.