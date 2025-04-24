With the Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 season now officially over, head coach Jason Kidd is making an offseason move outside of the basketball world, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is joining the Texas-based ownership group of @Everton in the @premierleague in a broadening of Kidd's soccer interests. The @Hoophall point guard was already part of the @oaklandrootssc and @oaklandsoulsc ownership group in the @USLChampionship,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jason Kidd leans into “soccer interests” with Everton ownership move

Everton, a club in the Premier League, had a new ownership group take over in December. Jason Kidd is now set to join the ownership group.

“I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment,” Kidd said of the move to join the ownership group, via ESPN. “With a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board.”

Kidd, 52, helped the Mavs stay afloat despite a challenging 2024-25 season. Dallas traded star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, a decision that led to no shortage of backlash from fans. Additionally, the Mavericks battled various injury concerns throughout the year.

Kidd's Mavs still managed to earn a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Dallas defeated the Sacramento Kings in their first tournament game on the road. However, the Mavs' season came to an end with a 120-106 defeat last Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

It was a long season without question. Kidd did everything he could to lead the Mavs despite all of the adversity. Now, Jason Kidd is focusing on other endeavors as the offseason gets underway.

It won't be long before the focus shifts back to basketball, though. Dallas is already preparing for the NBA Draft in June. With that being said, Kidd unquestionably earned some time away from the game.