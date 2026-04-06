Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd addressed the future of the NBA in Cooper Flagg after commending Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James' performance in Sunday's 134-128 win. Flagg strengthen his Rookie of the Year case by scoring a combined 96 points in the Mavericks' last two games, including 45 points against James and the Lakers.

Kidd reacted to James' 30-point performance after Sunday's win, per DLLS Sports' Abby Jones.

“The future is extremely bright when you talk about the league. Before we put LeBron to rest, he is showing the world at the age of 41 that he can still play the game at a high level, and he displayed that tonight. 30 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds,” Kidd said. “Again, at the age of 41, we all wish we could move like that.

“He loves the competition, and it just shows that no matter what age, as long as you take care of your mind and body, you can do amazing things, and that’s what he’s doing. When you talk about the youth, Cooper is part of that group so it’s exciting to see. The NBA is in good hands as we go forward.”

Jason Kidd on the two top performers tonight, LeBron James and Cooper Flagg’s. 41-years-old and 19-years-old. The legacy and the future. “The future is extremely bright when you talk about the league. Before we put LeBron to rest, he is showing the world at the age of 41, he… pic.twitter.com/VgSTCf7BE2 — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) April 6, 2026

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd watched Flagg go 14-for-27, including 2-for-4 from deep, and 15-of-17 from the free-throw line. He also finished with nine assists, two steals, and one block. James was 12-for-22 from the floor.

Cooper Flagg on his ROY campaign after Mavs loss

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg made NBA history this week, joining Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson as the youngest NBA player to score 40+ points in back-to-back games. Flagg led the Mavericks in snapping their three-game skid by scoring a combined 96 points, which is ideal timing amid his tight race with Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel for ROY.

“I think it’s definitely some sort of statement. But it just goes back to what I said. I'm confident in myself and I know what I'm capable of. I just let the rest of the stuff figure itself out,” Flagg said, via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

Cooper Flagg humbly comments on the ROTY race after putting up 96 points in two game. “I think it’s definitely some sort of statement.” pic.twitter.com/AEftoQIPTD — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) April 6, 2026

The Mavericks will face the Clippers on Tuesday.