The Chicago Bulls and owner Jerry Reinsdorf have officially announced on Monday afternoon that EVP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley have been relieved of their positions.

Amid growing speculation around the league that significant changes were on the horizon in Chicago due to the constant lack of direction, Reinsdorf finally made the decision to take his team in a new direction.

“Arturas and Marc have led with a deep commitment to the Chicago Bulls. These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect both personally and professionally,” Michael Reinsdorf, the team's CEO, said in the team's press release. “We are grateful for their dedication and the work they've put in over the past six years. At the same time, we have not had the success our fans deserve, and it's my responsibility to go in a new direction.

“This move is about positioning our team for sustained success moving forward.”

Under Karnisovas' leadership, the Bulls went 224-254 overall, making one playoff appearance. The 2025-26 season will mark the fourth straight season in which the Bulls have missed the playoffs.

Before the Bulls held meetings throughout the weekend to discuss the futures of Karnisovas and Eversley, league sources told ClutchPoints that major changes were on the horizon in Chicago.

Aside from the front office facing uncertainty, head coach Billy Donovan was seriously considering the UNC Tar Heels' head coaching vacancy before the program hired former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on Monday.

Donovan did not want to make a final decision on his future before the conclusion of the 2025-26 season on April 12, sources said.

The Bulls now face an immediate future with many question marks about how to assemble their new front office, especially with no answer about Donovan's future with the organization.

“I want our fans to know that I hear you and understand your frustration. I feel it as well,” Reinsdorf's statement continued. “I know this will take time, and I am fully committed to getting this right. At the Chicago Bulls, our focus remains on building a team that can compete at the highest level and ultimately contend for championships.

“We are committed to taking the necessary steps to move the Bulls forward in a way that makes our fans proud.”