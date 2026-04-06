The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons are set to play on Monday night. Franz Wagner recently made his return from injury. While Wagner appeared in Sunday's 112-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, is the Magic star playing tonight vs. the Pistons in the second of a back-to-back?

Here's everything we know about Franz Wagner's injury status for tonight's game.

Franz Wagner's injury status vs. Pistons

According to the NBA injury report, Wagner is listed as out due to left high ankle sprain injury management. The Magic are proceeding with caution in the second of a back-to-back.

At 42-36, the Magic are preparing for the postseason. Orlando will earn a play-in spot at the very least. Of course, the team would love to earn a top six playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings if possible. Meanwhile, the Pistons lead the Eastern Conference with a 57-21 record.

When it comes to the question of if Franz Wagner is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is no.

Magic injury report

The Magic have four players listed on the injury report for Monday night's game.

Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain injury management): Out

Jonathan Isaac (left knee sprain): Out

Jett Howard (left ankle sprain): Out

Anthony Black (left lateral abdominal strain): Out

Pistons injury report

The Pistons have eight players listed on the injury report.