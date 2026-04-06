New York Mets superstar Juan Soto was forced to leave a recent battle against the San Francisco Giants due to a calf injury. Now, the Mets have revealed that Soto will be on the shelf a little longer.

New York has placed Soto on the 10-day injured list, the team announced. In their social media post, the Mets did note that calf strains usually require a two-three week return. Perhaps that's when they're eyeing Soto to be back in the major league lineup. But in the meantime, the Mets have recalled infielder Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A.

New York held Soto out of two-straight games before deciding an IL stint would be for the best. The injury situation could be a lot worse if three weeks is expected to be the maximum time he's away from the diamond. Still, the Mets know they're taking a massive blow anytime Soto isn't in the lineup.

During his first eight games of the major league season, the outfielder is hitting .355 with one home run and five RBIs. When Soto does make his return to the lineup, New York will be expecting him to be a pivotal piece of any offensive success they find.

During his first year with the Mets, the $765 million man hit .263 with 43 home runs, 105 RBIs, a National League leading 38 steals and an MLB leading 127 walks. That kind of production is why New York was so keen to acquire him, and and a large part of why the Mets believe they can compete for a World Series.

Of course, that can't happen if Soto isn't healthy. Once his two to three weeks away are over, New York will hope he is past his calf strain and ready to dominate opposing pitching once more.