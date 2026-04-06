One of the main storylines for the Chicago Bears this offseason has been where the team's new stadium will be built. Some proposals have floated the possibility of moving the Bears to northwest Indiana and out of their home state altogether.

Now, more information has come to light about when fans can expect a decision on their team's new stadium.

“The Chicago Bears will decide where to build their new stadium in the next few weeks, per league sources, reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. If Illinois doesn’t pass legislation for Arlington Heights soon, sources believe the Bears are likely to be Indiana bound. Two proposed sites in Chicago are not considered feasible, per sources; next to Soldier Field for political reasons, and the land known as Michael Reese was evaluated and rejected by the NFL and the Bears.”

Soldier Field is one of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL landscape, but it's also one of the oldest, and has been in need of some major renovations for quite some time now, ultimately prompting the team's decision to relocate.

Moving to northwest Indiana has not been a popular idea among fans. Although the new stadium there would not be too far from the city of Chicago, the idea of moving the Bears outside of the state where they are based has understandably not sat well with natives of the Windy City, who are hoping to avoid the fate of the New York Jets and Giants, who also play in a different location than their name indicates.

Bears fans should keep their eyes peeled, as a decision is expected soon, per Schefter's report.