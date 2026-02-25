The Dallas Mavericks have shifted their focus towards the future after parting ways with Anthony Davis. With Kyrie Irving sidelined for the season, several guards are auditioning for long-term roles with the team. Brandon Williams is among the group, and he's making the most of his opportunity.

Williams continued a breakout stretch during Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The 26-year-old recorded his first double-double of the season, posting 19 points and 10 assists on 9-of-11 shooting in 29 minutes off the bench. It marked the third time in his last four games that he's posted at least 15 points and seven assists.

“I think you can see that he’s turned the corner of being able to play-make for others,” Jason Kidd said of Williams' recent performance. “Using his speed to get into the paint and not always looking to score, but making plays for others. And tonight, he did that. I think it was a carryover from Sunday’s game. He made some big shots for us. I thought he played pretty good defense too… But I think you can see he’s starting to get comfortable running the team.”

The Mavericks signed Williams to a standard contract before this season after he spent the last two on a two-way deal. The 6-foot-1 floor general has been a bright spot amid an expanded opportunity.

Brandon Williams turning heads during expanded opportunity with Mavericks

Article Continues Below

Williams has averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 56.9 percent shooting over his last 21 appearances. The Mavericks have been 6.4 points better per 100 possessions with him on the court vs. off this season, the team's best mark among players who have played over 600 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

“I’ve worked on my game a lot. Credit that to the people behind the scenes. [Keith] Veney and Dru [Anthrop], all those guys make sure I’m ready, as well as Phil [Handy],” Williams said after Tuesday's win. “I’m doing whatever it takes. Offensively and even defensively as well, just being scrappy on that end. But offensively, I’m just taking what the defense gives. Relying a lot on, obviously everybody knows about Kyrie, but the [other] floor setters for our team, Ryan [Nembhard] and Tyus [Jones], I’m always leaning on those guys and seeing what they’re seeing. Asking them what they’re seeing out there and putting it into my game. Ultimately, it’s leading to wins.”

Williams is vying for a long-term role in a crowded point guard rotation featuring Irving, Nembhard, and Jones. The Mavericks will face a decision on the guard in unrestricted free agency this summer.