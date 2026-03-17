Former US President Barack Obama is currently promoting the upcoming opening of the Home Court at the Obama Presidential Center, scheduled to be inaugurated on June 19. The 44th U.S. President posted an extremely hilarious video featuring none other than Anthony Edwards on X to promote the same, ending on a challenge for ANT.

Obama stated that he wanted the second one-on-one game between the two to be played at his home court, once the Presidential Center opens. The Minnesota Timberwolves talisman in turn posted a nonchalant response to the challenge on X.

In a minute OG https://t.co/3M4jU0LeRM — Anthony Edwards (@anthonyedwards) March 17, 2026

“In a minute OG,” he wrote, evidently promising to show up at the Obama Presidential Center as well, something the original clip also suggested.

In it, Obama can be seen initially trying to shoot a clip, before walking out of the house to find Edwards.

“I can’t believe I am still dealing with this. Oh you want some of this,” he says, as the two proceed to play a game of basketball.

“I see what’s going on with your jumpshot,” ANT claimed, before Obama referenced a past clip in which ANT promised to be ‘the truth.’

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“I remember you telling me you are the truth. I am not sure you got the range. That’s money, oh come on,” he says when his shot bounces off the rim and out. This is followed by Obama promising to ‘crank things up.’

The two even proceed to share a hilarious moment, as Obama asks a straightforward question to Edwards.

“What do you call somebody who doesn't mind losing?”

“A loser,” he answers, before promising that the next game will take place at the Obama Presidential Center.

“Next one, is gonna be on my home court, the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago. We are going to be opening the Obama Presidential Center this summer to all visitors, even Anthony Edwards,” he said.

Needless to say, with Edwards, who is currently out with injury, also promising to attend the event, fans can expect another showdown between the two icons.