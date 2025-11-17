The Dallas Mavericks entered a new chapter this week, a shift that seemed long overdue and pushed fans straight into rumor mode. With Nico Harrison out and his firing officially confirmed, many immediately wondered if Bob Myers could be the next big swing for the front office. Myers’ resume glows. His championship pedigree, calm presence, and ability to win stars over would energize any franchise. For a moment, the idea of Myers becoming the next Mavericks GM felt real. But according to Marc Stein, it isn’t happening.

For the Mavericks, a closed door leaves another just slightly open

Bob Myers is not a candidate for the Mavericks. He’s not even available for consulting work. After leaving ESPN, Myers stepped into a major new role as president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. The position spans the Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace, the New Jersey Devils, and, of course, the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s a massive job, one that demands his full attention and relentless focus. And it leaves Myers fully locked in and unavailable to jump back into NBA front-office work.

Yet the conversation isn’t totally closed. Myers is close with new Mavericks CEO Rick Welts after their years together in Golden State. That relationship matters. Dallas will ask for input. Ideas. Possible names. Myers won’t run the team, but he may help shape where it goes next.

For now, one external name has surfaced: Detroit Pistons executive Dennis Lindsey, a former adviser to Nico Harrison. Early signals suggest Lindsey would be interested. He brings experience, stability, and a reputation for building patiently, traits the Mavericks may value as it reshapes its identity.

The search is young. The stakes are high. And Mavericks fans now wait for the next GM that could define the post-Luka Doncic era. Who takes the reins next?