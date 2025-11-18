The Las Vegas Raiders’ (2-8) difficult 2025 campaign added another setback on Monday night, when they dropped their fourth straight game in a 33-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. But beyond the final score, one of the most discussed issues was the near disappearance of the Raiders’ rushing attack, and how it continues to impact rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty, selected No. 6 overall in this year’s NFL Draft and expected to become a foundational piece of the offense, finished the game with just six carries for seven yards. The entire team managed only 27 rushing yards, raising immediate questions about the offensive approach under coordinator Chip Kelly.

After the game, Jeanty got real about his frustration, though he kept his comments respectful and grounded in his faith. Asked about receiving only six carries, he said, “I just take whatever I get.”

Jeanty added context about the emotional challenges of a season that hasn’t gone the way he anticipated.

“I don’t call the plays… that’s up to the guys upstairs. So I just take whatever I get… Just perseverance, and continue to trust in my faith, trust in God, and his plan for me. Obviously, it’s not going the way I want it to, but it’s already written, and whatever is in the future will happen, but I just got to continue to keep going and finish the year strong.”

The Raiders’ refusal to lean on their rookie has been under question, as Jeanty’s workload has fluctuated dramatically all year, with multiple games where Las Vegas essentially went away from the run entirely. Their offensive struggles have also been tied to an inconsistent offensive line, a unit that returned nearly all of last year’s starters.

Despite that continuity, production has lagged, leaving one tough question: whether the front office drafted Jeanty so high without a clear plan to feature him.

With a matchup against the Cleveland Browns looming, a team with elite defensive talent led by Myles Garrett, the Raiders must decide whether they will finally commit to their No. 6 pick or continue leaning on a pass-heavy approach that hasn’t produced results. If Las Vegas wants to salvage momentum heading into 2026, unlocking Jeanty’s potential can no longer be optional.