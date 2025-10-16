One of the celebrities in attendance at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers was Megan Thee Stallion, who was supporting Klay Thompson, whom she is dating.

Her arrival at the game caught the eyes of many, including former NBA star Kendrick Perkins, who quipped about the rapper's appearance at the game during ESPN's broadcast.

Megan Thee Stallion in attendance to watch Klay Thompson 👀 pic.twitter.com/DHCV9Ex3d6 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's unclear exactly what he said, but Perkins joked about “those Texas women” like Megan Thee Stallion, who's from San Antonio, Texas, advising him to “watch their spaghetti and their catfish.”

The Mavericks faced the Lakers in their final preseason game before the regular season kicks off. Thompson played 18 minutes, shooting 4-11 and scoring 12 points. He also logged a rebound and an assist.

Megan Thee Stallion and Mavericks' Klay Thompson are dating

Article Continues Below

It should come as no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion was at the Mavericks' most recent preseason game against the Lakers. The game was played in Los Angeles, where many celebrities hang out.

Plus, her boyfriend was playing. The Mavericks will have two games in Los Angeles against the Lakers (and two at home in Dallas) during the 2025-26 regular season. Perhaps she will appear at those as well.

Megan Thee Stallion and Thompson made their relationship official over the summer. Thompson was spotted in the back of one of her Instagram posts, and they would later make things official.

Previously, Megan Thee Stallion was in a relationship with another NBA star, Torrey Craig. Now, she is going steady with Thompson, who is going into his 13th season in the NBA.

Thompson began his career with the Golden State Warriors. He played the first 11 years of his career with the Warriors, winning four NBA Championships and making five NBA All-Star teams.

He signed with the Mavericks ahead of the 2024-25 season. Thompson started 72 games for them during the season, averaging 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and two assists per game.