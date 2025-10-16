The Los Angeles Lakers had no answer for the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and absorbed another loss in the preseason, 121-94, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mavericks improved to 3-1, while the Lakers fell to 1-4.

Every face-off between the two teams will always have extra sauce due to their blockbuster trade last season, which sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas.

Doncic and Davis have talked about their displeasure when the seismic development happened, with both admitting that they didn't want to leave. But clearly, they have moved on and don't harbor any ill feelings toward each other.

They even shared a wholesome moment after the game on Wednesday, as shown in the video posted by the NBA.

“All love between Luka & AD,” read the caption.

All love between Luka & AD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aQfTVs4WQU — NBA (@NBA) October 16, 2025

Any lip readers out there? We need to know what they laughed about.

Doncic sat out the contest, while Davis led the Mavericks with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 32 minutes.

Fans only had good things to say about the positive interaction between the pair of All-Stars, who will forver be linked to each other.

Article Continues Below

“Hard not to smile looking at this interaction. Two genuinely good dudes who just so happen to be forever linked due to Nico Harrison’s idiocy,” said @JB4Threee.

“That's warm,” added @TJBLFG.

“No reason for them to be mad at each other,” wrote @Listogetsit.

“Respect between the gents,” echoed @fjwalfurt.

“My two dawgs! We’ll always love AD, and Luka is the present and future,” posted @Loveisblin10696.

“Luka and AD would be so good as teammates,” suggested @BigSportsTheory.

Doncic has only appeared once in the preseason, putting up 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes in their loss to the Phoenix Suns, 113-104, on Tuesday.

Davis, meanwhile, has suited up in four games, averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.