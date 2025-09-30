Those wondering how much of an impact dating Megan Thee Stallion will have on Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson will have to keep wondering.

During the NBA Media Day, Thompson was asked by a reporter how dating Megan Thee Stallion has made him a “better man on and off” the court. He was quick to shut it down.

“I'm not going to talk about that.” — Klay Thompson when asked about relationship with Megan Thee Stallion 🤐 pic.twitter.com/ww94ML4yUT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm not going to talk about that,” Thompson said. “But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason.

“The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do,” he continued.

Thompson is heading into his second year with the Mavericks and his 13th overall in the NBA. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he won four NBA Championships with them. Additionally, he was a five-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA Third Team twice with the Warriors.

His first season with the Mavericks was disappointing. Thompson averaged just 14 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season. The Mavericks went 39-43 during the 2024-25 season.

Article Continues Below

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship

Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion launched their relationship in July 2025. Speculation arose after Thompson was seen in the background of one of the rapper's Instagram posts.

They would make their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City days later. They have been going steady since then.

Previously, Megan Thee Stallion dated another basketball player, Torrey Craig. Craig bounced around the NBA during his career, most recently playing for the Boston Celtics in 2025.

She is a rapper who made her breakthrough with singles like “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage.” So far, she has released three studio albums: Good News, Traumazine, and Megan. Additionally, she has released three Eps and dozens of singles.