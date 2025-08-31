As Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is recovering from an injury where he tore his ACL earlier this year, there is no doubt that he is seen as one of the more electric players in the NBA. One person who agrees is Mavericks sharpshooter and ultra-motivated Klay Thompson, who spoke about Irving recently.

Thompson would speak to former player Michael Cooper on the show “Showtime with Cooper” and was asked about how it has been playing with Irving ever since joining Dallas last offseason. After reminiscing about the battles the two had when Thompson was with the Golden State Warriors and Irving with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he would mention how he is “the toughest guy I've ever guarded.”

“And it’s awesome being his teammate now, because we can talk about those things and try to add to our last chapter in the league together — and add to our legacy,” Irving said. “We came into the league together — same draft class, 2011 — and I just have great respect for Kyrie. He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever guarded. Put him up there with LeBron, KD, and Kobe — he’s got no weaknesses in his game.”

Some of the legendary games between the two were with the aforementioned teams in the NBA Finals, as they met three times when the two were on each franchise.

Mavericks' Kyrie Irving updates on his injury recovery

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As fans wonder if the Mavericks' star in Irving will return sooner than expected, there is no denying that progress has been made in his recovery due to recent video of him shooting the basketball at an NBPA facility in New York.

Article Continues Below

Irving would give some insight into his recovery as he spoke on a live stream earlier this week about being in the gym, though he would not go into detail about the exact steps he is taking. He would emphasize that it has been “incremental growth” for his recovery, though Irving would make sure to mention that he is “healing up great.”

“I was in the gym doing a little bit more,” Irving said, according to a video from All Things Mavs. “I won’t tell you exactly what I was doing because it’s all about incremental growth, but I can share with y’all, it was some good days in the gym. I’m healing up great. To this date (August 26), this will be five months post-surgery.”

At any rate, Irving looks to return hopefully as soon as possible to help improve the Mavericks after finishing with a 39-43 record, which put them 10th in the Western Conference.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Mavericks’ Klay Thompson says he hasn’t been ‘this motivated in years’Joey Mistretta ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) smiles after he makes a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving is already getting shots up amid surgery recoveryZachary Weinberger ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (8) brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks make final Olivier-Maxence Prosper contract decisionBrett Siegel ·
Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes the passer in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys, Mavericks fans in shock over Micah Parsons, Luka Doncic trades in same yearMalik Brown ·
2011 Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki and Mavericks Jason Kidd with steam coming out of their ears and looking serious on left. 2011 Heat LeBron James and Dwyane Wade celebrating on right.
Jason Kidd reveals how LeBron James, Dwyane Wade ‘pissed off’ Mavericks in 2011 NBA FinalsJoey Mistretta ·
Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving’s injury update hints at return sooner than expectedJosue Pavon ·