The Dallas Mavericks have certainly had change since Klay Thompson joined the team last summer. Thompson was ready to compete alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for a championship. Heading into the 2025-26 season, though, Doncic now plays with the Los Angeles Lakers while Irving is recovering from ACL surgery and likely won't return until early 2026. Thompson, though, is still “excited” for the upcoming campaign, something he explained during a recent appearance on the Showtime With Michael Cooper Lakers Podcast, via NBA History & Storytellers on CLNS.

“I really believe (the Mavericks will play well),” Thompson said. “I mean, AD (Anthony Davis), when he's healthy, he is the best power forward, maybe of my generation… I think we personally have the best frontcourt in the NBA when we're healthy. We have so much depth… And then getting a guy like D-Lo (D'Angelo Russell) and having guard depth, I'm just really excited.

“I never thought I would be in Dallas, but it's been an awesome transition. I'm the oldest guy on the team, it's crazy how quickly that happens. I gotta lead these guys with my voice.”

Thompson is ready to embrace his new vocal leadership role with the Mavericks, something he admitted he did not do as often with the Golden State Warriors.

“I never really did that back in Golden State, so now I have a different calling to use my championship knowledge and show these guys it's a journey… When you go for a championship, you can't just say ‘we're gonna win a championship.' You gotta take it week-by-week, you gotta try to get to that 60-win threshold or the high-50's because once it gets to the playoffs, you know, it's the war of attrition. We just gotta peak at the right time.

“So, I'm really excited. I'm actually gonna go to the gym now. I haven't been this motivated in years.”

It may only be August, but Klay Thompson is clearly ready to help the Mavericks have a big 2025-26 season.