The conclusion of the regular season brought a moment of intense reflection for the Chicago Bears leadership following a narrow 19–16 loss to the Detroit Lions. During the final stages of the game, head coach Ben Johnson made a tactical decision to punt the ball away, a move that allowed the Lions to march down the field for a decisive field goal.

Despite the Week 18 setback, the franchise enters the postseason as the NFC North champions and the number two seed, though the coaching staff is now evaluating how to better leverage their offense in high-pressure situations.

As the team turns its attention to the upcoming tournament, the focus has shifted to the mental readiness of their young signal-caller. Kevin Fishbain reported on X that Caleb Williams believes his past experiences have prepared him for the intensity of January football.

Discussing his approach to the postseason, Williams explained: “I think I am built for these moments. Mentality-wise, how I've worked … I've been in a bunch of big games before … in those moments and in these moments, I think I could provide a spark for the team.”

The transformation of the quarterback has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff as they prepare for a divisional rivalry matchup. According to Courtney Cronin on X, Ben Johnson highlighted the growth he has seen from his passer since the start of their tenure together.

Addressing whether the rookie is ready for his first playoff appearance, Johnson noted:

“He’s a completely different quarterback than when we took this job…we're going to need him at his best…I'm hopeful we're going to get that.”

To aid in this effort, the organization officially designated Kyler Gordon and Braxton Jones for return, opening a crucial three-week practice window for the starters. These roster moves provide a physical boost, but the coaching staff is equally concerned with the team's psychological edge.

As they prepare to host the Green Bay Packers, the Bears must combine these returning talents with a faster start to secure their place in the next round.