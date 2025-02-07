After the Luka Doncic trade, it has been difficult for Mavericks fans, and first-year Dallas guard Klay Thompson understands that completely. As the face of the franchise was traded for Anthony Davis, fans were irate. They weren't upset at acquiring Davis, but that they lost Doncic.

He helped them reach the 2024 NBA Finals and lost to the reigning champion, Boston Celtics. Still, the 25-year-old showed promise and an ability to lead his team back to the promised land. Either way, both members of the Mavericks and the fanbase share the same sadness.

Thompson explained to ESPN his understanding and expectation of what could happen for their first home game without Doncic.

“Probably a lot of heartbreak amongst the fans,” Klay Thompson said after scoring 25 points in a 127-120 victory over the defending champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday. “Probably some boos. But, as a professional, you have to embrace everything, and we're paid to play this game and perform at the highest level.

“I don't know what to expect. I know Luka was so dear to every Mavs fan's heart. We've just got to win, and do it consistently, and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing, and I think that will ease all of the fans' pain and anger.

“It's going to be weird, but that's what we sign up for.”

Klay Thompson knows the Mavericks' life after Luka Doncic

Trading a superstar midseason is unheard of, especially when a team is in Dallas's position. Once again, he's only 25 years old and has more room to grow. While management complained about some of his habits, was it worth trading him? Although the Mavericks championship window might be short, Doncic can be that player for the next 10-15 years.

Davis brings a legitimate All-Defensive presence, but it doesn't explain the totality of why he was traded. Still, this brings on a new era for the Mavericks. Davis is one of the best big men they've had if he can stay healthy. However, that's a big if. Still, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers are the winners of the Doncic trade.

They currently have a 30-19 record and are 5th in the Western Conference. Conversely, the Mavericks have a 27-25 record and sit at 8th in the West. The latter team would have to participate in the play-in game, to establish their playoff seeding. At the end of the day, unless a championship or multiple come, there could be prolonged boos for an unknown time.