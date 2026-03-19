The Green Bay Packers have added to their coaching staff, hiring former LSU quarterback TC McCartney as an offensive assistant under head coach Matt LaFleur, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Packers are hiring TC McCartney as an offensive assistant on Matt LaFleur’s staff.

McCartney, a former LSU QB, has previous NFL experience as a QBs coach and TEs coach, along with extensive experience in the Shanahan system.”

McCartney brings a wide range of coaching experience across both the college and professional levels. He began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 as an offensive assistant before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 in a similar role. After a brief stint at LSU in 2016 as a graduate assistant, he returned to the 49ers from 2017 to 2018 as an offensive assistant and quality control coach.

He later served as the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks coach in 2019, followed by multiple roles with the Browns from 2020 through 2023, including offensive assistant and tight ends coach. Most recently, McCartney worked as the New England Patriots’ quarterbacks coach in 2024.

TC McCartney hire highlights Packers’ ongoing staff overhaul

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His familiarity with the Shanahan-style offensive system aligns with LaFleur’s scheme, which draws heavily from that coaching tree. The addition is expected to further support Green Bay’s offensive development as the team continues refining its staff ahead of the upcoming season.

The move is part of a broader effort by the Packers to reshape their coaching group. The organization has made several changes in recent months, including hiring former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon to replace Jeff Hafley, who departed in late January to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Green Bay also added former San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks and former New York Giants assistant and Super Bowl LIII champion Cam Achord as its new special teams coordinator.

With multiple hires finalized, the Packers continue to build out LaFleur’s staff as preparations for the 2026 season progress.