The Dallas Mavericks season came to an abrupt end Friday night following a 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second leg of the NBA's Play-In Tournament. After the game, veteran guard Klay Thompson was asked whether he would have made the same decision to sign with the Mavericks in the offseason had he known the team would later trade away Luka Doncic and suffer several key injuries.

Thompson deflected the question during his postgame media session.

“Don’t do this to me. Don’t do that to me… don’t do that,” Thompson said. “That’s kind of a ridiculous question because I don’t own a time machine and I don’t believe in going back or looking back. If I did that my whole career, I would not be where I’m at and I wouldn’t have been able to persevere through two really hard injuries. So, I’m here in Dallas and I enjoyed my time and I’m looking forward to the future.”

"Don't do that to me… I don't own a time machine… I'm here in Dallas, & I enjoyed my time, & I'm looking forward to the future." Klay Thompson on if he would've made the same decision to join the Mavs knowing what he knows now.

Thompson joined the Mavericks last offseason on a three-year, $50 million deal, ending his 13-season tenure with the Golden State Warriors. During his time with the Warriors, he won four NBA championships and was a key figure in one of the most successful dynasties in recent league history.

Mavericks miss playoffs after bold Luka Doncic trade, Klay Thompson reflects on season

His arrival in Dallas came on the heels of the Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals, led by Doncic. However, the team shifted direction midseason, trading Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 2 in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick. The move sent shockwaves through the league and left Dallas scrambling to find consistency amid a rash of injuries.

Thompson remained a steady contributor throughout the season, appearing in 72 games and averaging 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He shot 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range, providing Dallas with veteran leadership and floor spacing despite the team’s struggles.

The Mavericks’ season was further derailed when Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL in March. Combined with other injuries and inconsistent play, Dallas failed to build momentum down the stretch and ultimately missed the playoffs. The franchise now becomes just the 11th team in NBA history to miss the postseason after appearing in the Finals the year prior.

Dallas enters the offseason with significant questions to address, including how to construct a competitive roster around Davis and Irving, and whether Thompson will remain part of the team’s long-term plans.